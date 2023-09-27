Azerbaijani and Russian Top Diplomats mull the situation in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and of Russia Sergey Lavrov held a phone talk, News.az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Top Diplomats discussed the situation in Garabagh, including issues related to humanitarian aid and ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian-origin residents of Garabakh.

Ways to implement a set of trilateral agreements signed at the highest level in 2020-2022 concerning the development and preparation of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the opening of transport communications were discussed.

News.Az