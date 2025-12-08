Azerbaijani and Slovak presidents visit Devin Castle in Bratislava

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia visited Devin Castle in Bratislava on 8 December.

Aliyev was briefed on the history of the ancient fortress, which sits at the confluence of the Morava and Danube rivers, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Devin Castle, considered one of Slovakia’s national symbols, is listed among the country’s cultural monuments. Its name first appears in written sources in chronicles from 864. The castle played a key role in the history of Great Moravia, which existed from 822 to 907.

In the 13th century, Devin became a royal and border castle of the Kingdom of Hungary. Napoleon’s troops mined and destroyed it in 1809, and a monument was erected in 1896 to mark the destruction.

After the First World War, the first caves were discovered in the mountain massif beneath the ruins. Archaeological work has been carried out in the area, with intervals, for more than a century.

For millennia, Devin Castle served as a settlement for ancient communities and as a meeting point for merchants and warriors.

News.Az