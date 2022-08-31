Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet to discuss text of peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a meeting within a month to discuss the text of a peace treaty.

President of European Council Charles Michel said this in his statement following the trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Today we agree to step up substantive work to advance the peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and tasked the Foreign Ministers to meet within one month to work on draft texts,” Michel stated.

He also announced that the next meeting of the Border Commissions will take place in Brussels in November.

“We reviewed progress on all questions related to the delimitation of the border and how best to ensure a stable situation. We agreed that the next meeting of the Border Commissions will take place in Brussels in November,” Michel added.

News.Az