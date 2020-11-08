Azerbaijani army completely controls Shusha: Defense Ministry
The Armenian side is spreading misinformation about the restoration of control over Shusha in order to hide its failure in the Shusha battles and to calm down its public, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
The ministry declared that the Azerbaijani army completely controls the city of Shusha.