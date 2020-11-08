Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army completely controls Shusha: Defense Ministry

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army completely controls Shusha: Defense Ministry

The Armenian side is spreading misinformation about the restoration of control over Shusha in order to hide its failure in the Shusha battles and to calm down its public, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

The ministry declared that the Azerbaijani army completely controls the city of Shusha.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      