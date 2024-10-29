Azerbaijani army conducts practical shooting training for reservists - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the 2024 plan, the Azerbaijani Army launched the training session for reservists.

On the session days, in accordance with the daily routine, the reservists are taught the tactical and technical features of the modern weapons and military equipment in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the rules of use, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az Various classes are conducted with the reservists in field conditions to enhance their combat readiness level, knowledge and skills.On the following day of the session, the reservists carried out shooting exercises with firearms.It should be noted that the training session, which involves a group of reservists called up from reserves, is conducted as part of the events with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

