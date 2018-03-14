Azerbaijani army continues large-scale drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The large-scale exercises of the Azerbaijan Army, conducted with the participation of various types of troops, are underway, the Defense Ministry reports.

Up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars of Rocket and Artillery Troops have been withdrawn to the firing ranges to conduct live-fire exercises.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

News.Az

