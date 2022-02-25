Azerbaijani army continues sniper training course (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijani Land Forces continue sniper training course, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In the course, servicemen not only master the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles but also improve the practical skills in fire training.

During the classes, snipers successfully accomplished tasks on the selecting of the firing position, masking, detecting targets located at different distances, and destroying them with an accurate shot.

News.Az