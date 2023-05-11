Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's military infrastructure (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage of the destruction of Armenia's military infrastructure by the Azerbaijani Army in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar district has been published, News.Az reports.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement. As a result of the target fire, a serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.

As a result of deliberate provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces units, Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Novruzalizade Orkhan Elkhan was martyred.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive necessary retaliatory measures. Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az