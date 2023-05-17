Azerbaijani Army did not fire on Armenia's positions in the direction of Zod - Defence Ministry

"The information spread by the Armenian side about allegedly Azerbaijani Army units on May 17, around 4:15 p.m., fired at the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the Zod direction of Basarkechar district is completely false, we categorically deny this," the Ministry of Defence told APA.

"Note that there is thick fog in that area since daytime hours. In such limited visibility, it is impossible for our units to fire on the other side," says the Ministry.

News.Az