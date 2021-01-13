Azerbaijani army did not violate ceasefire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has categorically denied the information spread Wedneday by the Armenian media that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly violated the ceasefire, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armenian occupation contingent Vardan Vachaganovich Kirakosyan (born 2000) was wounded, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the ministry’s press service, told News.Az.

He noted that the Azerbaijan Army strictly adheres to the Trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020.

“There was no ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijan Army,” Dargahli added.

News.Az