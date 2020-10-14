Azerbaijani Army does not fire on non-military targets - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire on the hospital, in which the civilians are also being treated, is false, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We state that as opposed to the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Army does not fire on civilian infrastructure and non-military targets. Our army strictly adheres to the humanitarian ceasefire regime,” the statement said.

News.Az