Azerbaijani army holds events on enrollment in active military service, transfer to reserve

The Azerbaijani Army is holding events on enrollment in active military service and transfers to reserve from January 1 through January 30, 2023, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Active military servicemen who have completed the period of service provided for by article 38.1.1 of the law "On military duty and military service" are transferred to the reserve.

On this occasion, in the military units stationed in Shusha city and other territories, ceremonies have been held to see off the servicemen transferred to the reserve.

The memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs of the 2020 second Karabakh war was honored with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Military servicemen transferred to the reserve, in the name of protecting the Motherland, will always be ready to carry out the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the young soldiers, on behalf of their comrades-in-arms, promised to continue the traditions of their comrades-in-arms and glorious predecessors and to protect the territorial integrity of the country as the apple of the eye.

In conclusion, a group of distinguished servicemen were awarded certificates of honor and valuable gifts.

News.Az