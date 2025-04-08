Azerbaijani Army holds live-fire tactical exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the 2025 training plan, the Azerbaijan Army carried out a tactical exercise simulating real combat conditions, taking into account modern combat techniques and a new operational concept, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry observed the course of the live-fire tactical exercise, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense was reported that reconnaissance of the area was conducted via unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes involved in the exercise, and data on the location of imaginary enemy’s targets and the movement of armored vehicles were promptly transmitted to the battle control center.

According to the exercise scenario, artillery units and aircraft attacked the assembled reserves and manpower of the imaginary enemy prior to the offensive, while ensuring the opening of passages through minefields.

During the exercise, military personnel were evacuated via helicopters, imaginary enemy’s convoy were ambushed and neutralized, as well as strongholds were captured.

The objective of tactical exercise is to enhance commanders’ decision-making skills according to a new operational concept developed taking into account the modern combat methods, as well as to improve their abilities in managing units ensuring interoperability, and refine theoretical and practical skills.

News.Az