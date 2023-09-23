Azerbaijani Army provides security for Karabakh Armenians - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army is providing security for the local Armenians in Karabakh, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, News.az reports.

He has made the remark within the framework of the visit of military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha.

“Right now the engineers of the Azerbaijani Army are clearing the area, and also provide food, water, heating for local Armenians that live here. The process is ongoing.

We have also established temporary camps in Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Aghdam, where we provide humanitarian needs for people in need,” he said.

Eyvazov reminded that on September 19, four Azerbaijani policemen were killed by a mine blow on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road.

“Later that day, two servicemen were shot by the illegal Armenian armed forces, which were acting on the territory of temporarily deployment of Russian peacekeepers. After that, Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook local anti-terror measures, which lasted less than 24 hours. This resulted in an agreement that the disarmament of the Armenian armed groups will start. The process is also ongoing. We are collecting the remaining weapons, and in parallel, providing locals with food, water and other needed supplies. We also would like to make sure that those people who live here and those who will come back are living here safely, so we are clearing the territory of mines,” he said.

News.Az