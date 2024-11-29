Azerbaijani army stages tactical-special exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Azerbaijani Army conducted special tactical exercises involving various units in one of the military units.

The units were put on alert and withdrawn to the training areas. After tasks were clarified, measures were taken to bring the units to various states of combat readiness, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. The imaginary enemy's combat positions and strategic facilities were destroyed by accurate fire from artillery installations of various calibers. Moreover, combat tasks were fulfilled in mountainous and wooded areas with difficult terrain to suppress the enemy's sabotage activities.The units demonstrated high professionalism at tactical-special exercises conducted to improve the combat skills of servicemen.

