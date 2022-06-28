Azerbaijani army’s artillery units conduct live-fire drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Rocket and Artillery Units of the Azerbaijan Army are conducting the live-fire tactical exercises, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, held to improve fire control skills in cooperation with other types of troops and the command staff's prompt decision-making abilities, as well as field and practical skills of military personnel, artillery units were withdrawn to assembly areas and took firing positions in designated areas.

Units successfully fulfill the tasks of destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire.

News.Az