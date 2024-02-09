Azerbaijani army’s commandos hold tactical-special exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army’s commando units conducted tactical-special exercises in accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the exercises consisting of 5 stages, the commandos accomplished various tasks.

The first stage carried out activities on advancing towards the target and collecting intelligence information by the use of displacement methods.

Then the attacking semigroups fulfilled the tasks on approaching the object, conducting an offensive operation and gathering at the target.

The commandos demonstrated high professionalism during the tactical-special exercises held in areas with severe climatic conditions and difficult terrain.

News.Az