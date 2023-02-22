Azerbaijani army’s engineering units conduct combat training classes (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan for 2023, combat training classes are held with engineering units, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the classes, held with the participation of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and Turkish Armed Forces, Engineering Troops' servicemen fulfill tasks on reconnaissance of the area, detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ammunition using mine detectors in the specially equipped engineering camp.

The main purpose of the classes is to improve the level of professionalism and combat training skills of military personnel performing engineering support, as well as their ability to effectively use modern engineering techniques and equipment, which is in armament.

News.Az