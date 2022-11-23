Azerbaijani army’s positions again subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 22:15 on November 22 to 01:15 on November 23, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu settlement and Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region and Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, on November 22, starting from 15:48 to 18:20, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha city and the Terter region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az