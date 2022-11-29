Azerbaijani army’s positions once again subjected to fire – Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of November, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 16:00 on November 28 to 09:00 on November 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Fuzuli, Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, and Khojaly regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

