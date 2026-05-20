UN official praises Azerbaijan’s Global South NGO platform initiative

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The Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), Dima Al-Khatib, has praised Azerbaijan’s initiative to establish a Global South NGO Platform, describing it as an important step in strengthening international cooperation among developing countries.

“The support demonstrated for the Global South NGO Platform in Baku is highly appreciated,” Al-Khatib said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. “The initiative is of significant importance and further enhances Azerbaijan’s leadership in Global South and South-South cooperation.”

She noted that Azerbaijan had previously advanced initiatives in South-South cooperation, but said the new platform stood out for its inclusive structure and global reach.

“This is not Azerbaijan’s first initiative in South-South cooperation; however, this platform is particularly significant as it brings together non-governmental organizations from across countries to amplify community voices in advancing global agendas, including those of least developed countries, small island developing states, landlocked countries, and middle-income countries,” she said.

News.Az