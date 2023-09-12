Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire again: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 12, at about 11:25, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of Havush settlement of the Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units stationed in the opposite direction, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry said.

News.Az