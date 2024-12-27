Azerbaijani army’s tank units conduct live-fire drills - VIDEO

Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

Under the training plan for 2024, the Azerbaijan Army’s tank units conducted live-fire tactical exercises.

According to the exercise plan, units were withdrawn on alert from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, News.az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry. At the next stage of the exercises, the decision-making process of the headquarters was carried out at the command posts, reports of the command staff were heard according to the training-combat task.In the end, according to the scenario of live-fire tactical exercises, the tasks on approaching the enemy, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless were carried out.During the exercise, the main attention was focused on improving the combat capability of tank units, increasing the professionalism of military personnel, and ensuring coordinated activity of tank units with personnel in battle.

News.Az