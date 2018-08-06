Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani artillerymen reach final of “Masters of artillery fire-2018” contest

Azerbaijani artillerymen have reached the final of the "Masters of the artillery fire-2018" contest held as part of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions at Otar military base in Kazakhstan.

The final stage of the contest will be held on August 8.

