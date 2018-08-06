Azerbaijani artillerymen reach final of “Masters of artillery fire-2018” contest
- 06 Aug 2018 20:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132795
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-artillerymen-reach-final-of-masters-of-artillery-fire-2018-contest Copied
Azerbaijani artillerymen have reached the final of the "Masters of the artillery fire-2018" contest held as part of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions at Otar military base in Kazakhstan.
The final stage of the contest will be held on August 8.
News.Az