Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts bring home four medals from Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Young Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts have captured four medals at the International Open Artistic Gymnastics tournament held in Liepaja, Latvia, News.az reports.

Albina Aliyeva claimed a gold medal in the girls` pole vault and balance beam event. Khadija Abbaszade clinched both silver and bronze medals in all-around, pole vault and balance beam, and in free movements and movements in different heights, respectively.

Leyla Mammadzade took a bronze medal in the all-around discipline.

News.Az