Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts bring home four medals from Latvia
- 31 May 2023 06:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185320
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-artistic-gymnasts-bring-home-four-medals-from-latvia Copied
Young Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts have captured four medals at the International Open Artistic Gymnastics tournament held in Liepaja, Latvia, News.az reports.
Albina Aliyeva claimed a gold medal in the girls` pole vault and balance beam event. Khadija Abbaszade clinched both silver and bronze medals in all-around, pole vault and balance beam, and in free movements and movements in different heights, respectively.
Leyla Mammadzade took a bronze medal in the all-around discipline.