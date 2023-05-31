Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts bring home four medals from Latvia

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts bring home four medals from Latvia

Young Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts have captured four medals at the International Open Artistic Gymnastics tournament held in Liepaja, Latvia, News.az reports.

Albina Aliyeva claimed a gold medal in the girls` pole vault and balance beam event. Khadija Abbaszade clinched both silver and bronze medals in all-around, pole vault and balance beam, and in free movements and movements in different heights, respectively.

Leyla Mammadzade took a bronze medal in the all-around discipline.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      