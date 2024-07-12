Azerbaijani athlete books Paris 2024 Paralympic spot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Rufat Rafiyev booked a spot at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The athlete, who obtained the right to participate in the prestigious competition based on his high performances, will demonstrate his prowess in the shot put.The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place between 28 August and 8 September, will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events. The first Paralympic summer Games in the French capital will showcase 22 sports, including both individual and team sports.

