Cristiano Ronaldo shares recovery update, eyes swift return

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Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a glimpse into his recovery from injury, sharing gym photos on Instagram as he works toward a quick return ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Cristiano Ronaldo forward missed out on a call-up to the Portugal national team squad for upcoming friendlies against Mexico national team and the United States men’s national soccer team as he focuses on regaining fitness, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ronaldo, who captains Portugal, suffered a hamstring injury during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on 28 February. The club later confirmed he would be sidelined for two to four weeks.

Ronaldo, who has spent the past two weeks receiving treatment in Madrid, appeared in high spirits despite missing out on a Portugal call-up, sharing two photos of him training in the gym to his 672 million followers on Instagram. Getting better every day 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6z0WCE8yMg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 23, 2026

Portugal will kick off their World Cup campaign in Houston on 17 June, facing the winner of this month’s play-off tournament. The country’s head coach Roberto Martinez reassured fans that Ronaldo remains on track for what would be a record sixth World Cup appearance. “No, he’s not at risk,” Martinez said after being asked about Ronaldo after announcing his 27-man squad on Friday. “It’s a minor muscle injury, and we expect him to be back within a week or two.

News.Az