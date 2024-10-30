Azerbaijani athlete claims 1 gold and 2 silver medals at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani weightlifter Ravin Almammadov (81kg) has claimed a gold medal at the European Junior and U23 Championships held in Raszyn, Poland, after lifting 151kg in the snatch event, News.Az reports.

Almammadov also bagged a silver medal after lifting 187kg in the clean and jerk event.He lifted a total of 338kg (151+187) to secure his second silver medal of the championships.Earlier, another Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasim Ismayilov (67kg) took a bronze medal in the competition.

News.Az