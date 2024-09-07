Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal at Paris Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani para-athlete Orkhan Aslanov gained recognition for his exceptional performance at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Aslanov hit the jackpot and bagged a gold medal in the long jump competition in the T13 category.He hit the ground running, becoming the trailblazer by jumping 7.29 meters. This is Orkhan's second feather in his cap at the Paralympic Games. The 29-year-old athlete previously struck gold in Tokyo in 2020.The brilliant news is that this is the icing on the cake for Azerbaijan in Paris with its ninth medal. Earlier, Imamaddin Khalilov hit the jackpot in taekwondo, Lamiya Valiyeva struck gold and silver in athletics, Orkhan Aslanov and Said Najafzadeh sprinted their way to gold in athletics, Raman Salei made a splash with silver and bronze in swimming, and Sabir Zeynalov and Vali Israfilov clinched bronze medals in taekwondo and swimming, respectively.

News.Az