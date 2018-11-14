Azerbaijani athletes aim high at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnast Seymur Jafarov, who performs in pair with gymnast Murad Akbarov, told Trend that they have one goal at the upcoming FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - to win the first place.

“The training was successful, I liked everything,” said Jafarov. “There were some negative moments, but there is still time to correct them. I hope that we will perform successfully at the World Cup. We are both physically and psychologically ready.”

The athlete stressed that responsibility is increasing because the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

“It is a great pride when you become a winner in your home country and the flag of your country flies, and, of course, this makes you more responsible,” he said.

The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will be held for the first time in Baku on November 17-18.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia, and Ukraine will participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akbarov - will compete for the best places within the Men's Pairs competitions.

During the two-day event, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups, and Men's Groups competitions.

The traditional AGF Trophy Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups who get the highest scores at the event.

News.Az

News.Az