Azerbaijani athletes win three medals at CSSE 2018

Azerbaijani athletes have captured three medals, including two golds at the Athletics Championships of the Small States of Europe 2018 (CSSE) in Liechtenstein.

Rahib Mammadov and Zakiyya Hasanova claimed gold medals in the men’s 110m sprint and women’s 200m sprint evets respectively.

Hasanova also grabbed a silver medal in the women’s 100m sprint event.

