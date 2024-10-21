Azerbaijani boxer claims silver medal at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nijat Huseynov from the Azerbaijani national team has secured a silver medal at the EUBC U23 Men and Women Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

This brings the total number of medals won by the Azerbaijani team in Sofia to three.Prior to Huseynov's success, Tural Sariyev (48 kg) claimed silver, and Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg) earned bronze.

News.Az