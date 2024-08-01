Azerbaijani boxer reach semi-finals at Paris 2024

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez advanced to the semifinals after defeating Aybek Oralbay from Kazakhstan in the 1/4 final match at the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

The 92 kg athlete will face Spain's Enmanuel Reyes on his way to the final. The match will take place on August 4.

The Azerbaijani boxer defeated the two-time Olympic champion Julio Cesar la Cruz (Cuba) in the 1/8 finals.

