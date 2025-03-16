Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the int'l tournament PHOTO

The international boxing tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, has concluded. The Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold and 2 silver medals.

Azerbaijani boxers Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) rose to the podium's highest step. He defeated Cruzito Kovacs (Hungary) in the final with a score of 4:1 (30:27, 28:29, 29:26, 29:28, 29:28), News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Tural Sariyev (50 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) won silver medals.

