Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the int'l tournament PHOTO

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the int'l tournament PHOTO
Source: Azerbaijan Boxing Federation

The international boxing tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, has concluded. The Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 1 gold and 2 silver medals.

Azerbaijani boxers Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) rose to the podium's highest step. He defeated Cruzito Kovacs (Hungary) in the final with a score of 4:1 (30:27, 28:29, 29:26, 29:28, 29:28), News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

    Tural Sariyev (50 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) won silver medals.

    News about - Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the int'l tournament PHOTO


    News.Az 

    Similar news

    honor Patriotic War martyrs

    Latest News

    Archive

    Prev Next
    Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
      1 2 3 4 5 6
    7 8 9 10 11 12 13
    14 15 16 17 18 19 20
    21 22 23 24 25 26 27
    28 29 30 31      