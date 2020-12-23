Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts decision to provide one-time payment of AZN 190

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet Ministers adopted a decision on the provision of one-time payment in the amount of AZN 190 in connection with the introduction of a special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decree says that according to "The terms and procedure of provision of a lump-sum payment to persons registered as unemployed in connection with the special quarantine regime during the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19)", persons who received a lump-sum payment of AZN 190 should be provided with a lump sum after re-examination in accordance with the established rules.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Finance Ministry will solve the issues arising from this decision.

