Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Tightening quarantine regime rules under discussion

The number of infected people has been increasing in Azerbaijan recently, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 3.

“The difference between those infected and recovered is huge,” the spokesman added. “This created a new situation. The main reason is non-compliance with the requirements of the quarantine regime.”

“Therefore, the issue of the suspension of the process of easing the restrictions and the re-introduction of strict measures of the quarantine regime is being discussed,” Mammadov added. “In this regard, the relevant structures appealed to the Operational Headquarters.”

“Perhaps, the movement may be completely limited from Friday evening on June 5 until Monday morning on June 8 and the working hours may be limited,” Mammadov said. “Shops may also close. In this regard, the Azerbaijani prime minister will deliver a speech on June 4. Further details will be provided.”

