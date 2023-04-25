Azerbaijani Central Bank holds regular foreign exchange auction
25 Apr 2023 13:09
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a regular foreign exchange auction involving the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), News.az reports via the CBA.
According to the bank, the demand at the auction amounted to $26.4 million and was fully met.
The average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD based on the auction results.
During the previous auction, the demand amounted to $60.5 million.