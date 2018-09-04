Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,503.5 million by late July 2018, which is $402.3 million (7.9 percent) more than in the same period last year, according to statistical data posted on the CBA website Sep. 4.

CBA's reserves decreased by $43.4 million during July, while since early 2018 the figure increased by $168.9 million, according to Trend.

Currency reserves of CBA increased by $1.36 billion or 34.2 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016.

News.Az


