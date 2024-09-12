Azerbaijani chess players shine in opening rounds of 45th FIDE Olympiad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess teams made a strong start at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.

In the opening round, the men’s team—featuring Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Mahammad Muradli—secured a decisive 3.5-0.5 victory over Jordan, News.Az reports.Meanwhile, the women’s team, comprising Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Gulnar Mammadova, achieved a commanding 4-0 win against Nicaragua.In R2, Azerbaijan will face Finland in the Open section, while Australia in the women’s section, respectively.The 45th Chess Olympiad is an 11-round team Swiss tournament played in classical time control. At the end of the event, the team with the most match points wins.The record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section and 181 squads in the Women's competition gathered in the Hungarian capital on September 10-23 to battle it out.

News.Az