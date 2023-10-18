Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European Team Chess Championship 2023
The Azerbaijan men’s and women's chess teams will contest medals in the European Team Chess Championship 2023 to be held in Budva, Montenegro on November 10-21, News.az reports.
Azerbaijani men’s squad includes Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, Rauf Mammadov, Vasif Durarbayli and Gadir Huseynov as a captain, while Gunay Mammadzade, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova will compete in women’s competition.
The event will be played in 9 rounds, Swiss system, with Open and Women’s sections separately. The time control will be 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played starting from move one.