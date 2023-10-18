Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European Team Chess Championship 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan men’s and women's chess teams will contest medals in the European Team Chess Championship 2023 to be held in Budva, Montenegro on November 10-21, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani men’s squad includes Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, Rauf Mammadov, Vasif Durarbayli and Gadir Huseynov as a captain, while Gunay Mammadzade, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova will compete in women’s competition.

The event will be played in 9 rounds, Swiss system, with Open and Women’s sections separately. The time control will be 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played starting from move one.

