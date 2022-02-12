Azerbaijani chess players to compete in Khazar Cup in Iran
- 12 Feb 2022 14:21
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 170456
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-chess-players-to-compete-in-khazar-cup-in-iran Copied
Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the Khazar Cup to be held in the city of Rasht, Iran on February 12.
Azer Mirzayev will join A Category tournament, which will bring together 27 chess players from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia and Armenia.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 47 chess players in the B, C, E and D category tournaments.
The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.
News.Az