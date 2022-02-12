Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess players to compete in Khazar Cup in Iran

Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at the Khazar Cup to be held in the city of Rasht, Iran on February 12.

Azer Mirzayev will join A Category tournament, which will bring together 27 chess players from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia and Armenia.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 47 chess players in the B, C, E and D category tournaments.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

