Azerbaijani chess players to join FIDE Online Olympiad for People with Disabilities
- 20 Nov 2020 23:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the FIDE Online Olympiad for People with Disabilities to be held from November 20 to December 3.
This is a team competition, played on four boards, where at least one of the players has to be a woman.
The Swiss-system tournament will bring together 61 teams from 45 countries.