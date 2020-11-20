Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess players to join FIDE Online Olympiad for People with Disabilities

Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the FIDE Online Olympiad for People with Disabilities to be held from November 20 to December 3.

This is a team competition, played on four boards, where at least one of the players has to be a woman.

The Swiss-system tournament will bring together 61 teams from 45 countries.


