Azerbaijani chess teams continue successful run at FIDE Olympiad

Azerbaijan's chess teams are maintaining their impressive run at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest.

Azerbaijan scored a convincing win over Moldova by a score of 3-1 after three rounds in the Open section of the Olympiad, with Aydin Suleymanli and Shahriyar Mammadyarov scoring a point for their country, News.Az reports.Meanwhile, Nijat Abasov and Mahammad Muradli signed draws.In Women’s section, Azerbaijan has been held to a draw by Argentina, with Gulnar Mammadova achieving a point. Gunay Mammadzade and Khanim Balajayeva concluded the matches with a draw, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva lost the match.The 11-round team Swiss tournament, played in classical time control, will run until September 23.The record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section and 181 squads in the Women's competition gathered in the Hungarian capital to battle it out.

News.Az