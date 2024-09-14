Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess teams continue successful run at FIDE Olympiad

Azerbaijan's chess teams are maintaining their impressive run at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest.

Azerbaijan scored a convincing win over Moldova by a score of 3-1 after three rounds in the Open section of the Olympiad, with Aydin Suleymanli and Shahriyar Mammadyarov scoring a point for their country, News.Az reports.

Meanwhile, Nijat Abasov and Mahammad Muradli signed draws.

In Women’s section, Azerbaijan has been held to a draw by Argentina, with Gulnar Mammadova achieving a point. Gunay Mammadzade and Khanim Balajayeva concluded the matches with a draw, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva lost the match.

The 11-round team Swiss tournament, played in classical time control, will run until September 23.

The record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section and 181 squads in the Women's competition gathered in the Hungarian capital to battle it out.

News.Az 

