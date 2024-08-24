Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff observes tactical phase of Altyn Kyran - 2024 exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev arrived at the Koktal training ground in Almaty with his delegation during his visit to Kazakhstan, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

After getting acquainted with the conditions at the training ground, Colonel General Valiyev proceeded to the command-control point to observe the tactical episode of Altyn Kyran - 2024 (Golden Eagle - 2024) joint tactical-special exercise.Then a meeting was held with the servicemen of both countries participating in the exercise. The servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were awarded medals and valuable gifts.It was noted that all the tasks set in the Altyn Kyran - 2024 joint tactical-special exercise were executed with a high level of professionalism.

