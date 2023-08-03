Azerbaijani Chief of the General Staff visited units created within framework of NATO concept

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan inspected the combat readiness of several military units and subunits, News.az reports.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the leadership of the Ministry first visited the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) units established within the framework of the NATO OCC, as well as inquired about activities on increasing the military personnel’s training level.

The command staff's reports on the preparation process of units for the evaluation exercises to be held this year as part of the OCC program were heard. It was noted that during the tactical-special training classes conducted at the field training base, the main attention is paid to the improvement of the military personnel’s practical skills in using methods of conducting modern combined arms battles.

Then the leadership of the Ministry of Defense got acquainted with the progress of the commando training course in one of the military units. During the training conducted with the use of artillery pieces and other weapons available in the armament of the commandos, the servicemen’s training level was highly appreciated.

Having met with the military personnel participating in the commando training course, Colonel General K. Valiyev emphasized that the combat-capable commando military units were formed and equipped with modern weapons within the framework of the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The Chief of the General Staff stressed that with the establishment of such military units, the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army further increased and noted that special attention will be paid to the training of professional commandos in the future.

Then the leadership of the Ministry of Defense arrived at the training site and watched the progress of the mountain training course involving cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev. It was reported that in the classes held on various topics during the field training, cadets are taught the rules of overcoming mountain obstacles, as well as special attention is paid to their individual training and the fulfillment of practical tasks in groups.

The Chief of the General Staff gave instructions on conducting training in day and night conditions in order to increase the intensity and quality of exercises and training, as well as improve the combat skills of servicemen.

In the end, relevant instructions on maintaining the combat capability of the units at a high level, as well as improving the skills of servicemen in the effective use of weapons and equipment were given to the command staff.

News.Az