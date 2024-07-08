Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Chinese companies embark on co-op in transport, tourism fields

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Chinese companies embark on co-op in transport, tourism fields

Azerbaijani and Chinese companies have signed two agreements on the side-lines of the SCO Demonstration Zone-Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

The agreements envisage cooperation in the field of transport and tourism, as well as the development of trade between the companies of the two countries.

It is worth recalling that a Joint Declaration of Azerbaijan and China on the establishment of a strategic partnership was adopted as part of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on July 3.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      