Azerbaijani, Chinese companies embark on co-op in transport, tourism fields

Azerbaijani and Chinese companies have signed two agreements on the side-lines of the SCO Demonstration Zone-Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

The agreements envisage cooperation in the field of transport and tourism, as well as the development of trade between the companies of the two countries.It is worth recalling that a Joint Declaration of Azerbaijan and China on the establishment of a strategic partnership was adopted as part of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on July 3.

