Azerbaijani commandos conduct live-fire training classes (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, live-fire training classes are held in the Azerbaijani Army’s Operations Commando units, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the fulfillment of tasks on training fire, the units destroyed designated air targets with high accuracy using anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Commandos successfully accomplished all the tasks assigned in the course of the training classes.

