Azerbaijani community calls on Canadian PM to recognize Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Canada called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to recognize the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians 29 years ago.

A letter addressed to the Canadian premier by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center headed by Tamella Severcan contains detailed information about the events that took place in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on the night of February 25-26, 1992, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told News.Az.

It notes that the Armenian armed forces attacked the town of Khojaly, massacring 613 civilians (including women, children and the elderly) and capturing 1,257 people. Some 150 people went missing during the attack.

The letter says the Azerbaijani community in Canada commemorates the Khojaly genocide victims every year in February. The Azerbaijanis called on the Canadian prime minister to honor the genocide victims.

Similar letters were also sent to the mayors of Vancouver, Delta, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Langley and Northern Vancouver.

News.Az