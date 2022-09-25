Azerbaijani community holds picket outside Swedish parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community in Sweden held a picket in front of the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) on Stockholm's Mynttorget square, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The rally participants protested against the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan and took a stand against Armenia's aggressive policy.

The compatriots waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, and also chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal troops from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign a peace agreement!", "Armenia, stop the aggressive policy!", "Armenia, stop the terror!", along with other slogans. They also expressed concern about Armenia's landmine planting policy carried out in Azerbaijani territories, the destruction of the cultural and historical monuments of Azerbaijan, and the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis.

The protesters attracted Sweden's political and public attention to the factors hindering regional peace.

News.Az