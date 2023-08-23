Azerbaijani community in Toronto holds campaign to expose Armenia’s unacceptable actions (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community in Toronto held an information campaign aimed at supporting Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

During the campaign, a corner, called "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", was created in the center of Toronto.

Posters with the slogans "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war", "Armenia rejects peace, chooses war", "Armenia, sign a peace treaty!", "Stop the illegal activities of Armenian separatists!", "Armenia, stop mining our lands!", "Armenian mines kill civilians!", "We demand justice for mine victims!", "Stop ecological terror by Armenia!", "We demand justice in the destruction of the ecological environment of Karabakh!", etc. were displayed.

Civic activists distributed pamphlets titled "Urgent Call to Action: Addressing Critical Issues in Azerbaijan" detailing Armenia's war and environmental crimes to Torontonians.

